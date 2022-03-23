Raymond B. L'Esperance, 82, passed away at his home on March 23, 2022, following a long illness.
He was the husband of Rita R. (Metivier) L'Esperance, whom he married on May 21, 1960. A lifelong resident of Woonsocket, he was the youngest son of the late Henry and Delia (Cabana) L'Esperance.
Ray was an Air Force veteran, and worked for General Motors until his retirement in 1988. He loved the ocean and spent many summer days boating and fishing. He was a jokester, a Patriots fan, a father of five, a fresh seafood chef, an inventor of gadgets, and along with his beloved wife Rita, a caretaker to stray and wild animals.
He will be remembered and missed by Rita and their children, Michael L'Esperance and Lisa Lyons of Woonsocket; Lori Mullins and her husband, John, of Somerset, Mass.; Linda Peterson of Narragansett, R.I., and Cindy L'Esperance of Charlotte, N.C.; his sister, Phyllis Fontaine of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; nine grandchildren, Donald, Linda, Brian, Julia, Robert, Bridget, Eric, Emily and Dylan; five great grandchildren, Cora, Lily, Margot, Virgil and Evelyn; numerous nieces and nephews, and last but not least, his cat Kitty. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, William and Paul L'Esperance; and sisters Y. Teresa Barrios and Claire Paonessa.
His funeral will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, beginning with visitation from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville.
