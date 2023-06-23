Raymond C. Aubin, 90, of North Smithfield, died June 21, 2023, at home.
He was the husband of Anna May (Belisle) Aubin of North Smithfield and the late Dorothy (Shipala) Aubin. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Charles and Blanche (Chaput) Aubin.
Mr. Aubin graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Raymond worked as a concrete truck driver for Rosenfeld Concrete for 32 years, retiring in 1991 and was a member of the Teamsters Local 170. Growing up he enjoyed playing baseball and hockey with neighborhood friends and in recreational leagues. He enjoyed playing in pitch leagues and bowling in his later years. He loved to go camping in New Hampshire with his son to Plymouth Sands Campground, setting up and taking down the campsite every season. He also liked to travel, go to casinos and spend time with his family, including the family pups. He adored his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Anna May, he is survived by his son, Brad Aubin and his wife, Sandra of North Smithfield; his step-children, Mark Ventre of North Smithfield, Joy Ventre of West Warwick and Karen Mongeon and her husband, Kenneth, of North Smithfield; three grandchildren, Michael Aubin and his partner, Jennifer Poirier, Carissa Aubin and Kyle Mongeon and his wife, Alicia; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Sawyer Aubin; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone, Mass. Calling hours are Wednesday, June 28 from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Friends of North Smithfield Animal Shelter, PO Box 653, Slatersville, RI 02876 or VNA of Care New England, Philanthropy Building 2, 171 Service Ave. Suite 301, Warwick, RI 02886.
