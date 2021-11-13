Raymond Descoteaux, 87 of Danielson, Conn., passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
He was the son of the late Viateur and Exilda (Godin) Descoteaux. Raymond was the beloved husband of the late Janet (Lapre) Descoteaux. They were happily married for 32 years.
Raymond served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired as a foreman from the Woonsocket Water Department in 1994. Before her passing Raymond and his wife, Janet, loved spontaneous weekend rides through the scenic country roads of New England. This was something he continued to cherish with his friends Bill and Norma until his final days. Raymond was extremely proud of his family and his faith. Raymond was an outgoing person who loved to strike up a conversation with anyone he came in contact with.
He is survived by three daughters, Marsha Descoteaux-Holland and her husband, John, Lara Descoteaux and her husband, Craig Forget, Danielle Wiesmore and her husband, Kevin; seven sons, Raymond Descoteaux and his wife, June, William Descoteaux and his wife, Debra, John Descoteaux and his wife, Katrerina, Harry Descoteaux, Steven Descoteaux and his wife, Maribel, James Descoteaux, Michael Descoteaux and his wife, Angela; 29 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ernest Descoteaux, and his wife, Cecile, and his sister-in-law, Violet Descoteaux.
He was predeceased by daughter Lisa Vadnais, his brother Normand Descoteaux and sister Dorothy Lanctot and her husband, Edward.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. at High Pointe Church, 1208 Thompson Road, Thompson, Conn., with refreshments to follow. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Visit www.tillinghastfh.com .
