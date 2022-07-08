Raymond Donat Moreau, age 93, of Cumberland, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Grandview Center with his beloved wife of 71 years Theresa (Broadmeadow) Moreau by his side.
Ray was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Pawtucket, the son of the late Loretta St. Louis and Joseph Moreau. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and the cherished father of the late Robert Moreau, of Attleboro, Mass., and David Moreau of Sellersville, Pa.
Ray was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph’s in Cumberland. In addition to volunteering, he also lightened hearts for a time as a member of the Valley Singers. For many years he worked at Texas Instruments, and once retired, he and his wife Theresa enjoyed traveling to spring training as die-hard Red Sox fans.
To his family, Ray was “Mr. Fix-it.” He enjoyed home projects, his garden, and lending a helping hand whenever he could. He and Theresa loved road tripping and spent many happy summers over the years visiting friends and family and taking their grandchildren to explore most of the East Coast. Ray was also a wonderful cook and was known for his muffins, meat pies, and hearty Thanksgiving dinners.
In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by his daughter-in-law, Karen Moreau, grandchildren Kevin Moreau, Rachel Moreau and her husband, Jesse Hill; and great-grandchildren Marcel and Benjamin Moreau. He is also survived by a cherished extended family of nephews, nieces, and friends who will always remember his carefree smile and warm, giving nature.
A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 35 Dion Drive, Harrisville, RI 02830.
Arrangements are in the care of O’Neill Funeral Home in Cumberland. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.