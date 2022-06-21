Raymond E. Lavoie, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Friendly Nursing Home with his loving family by his side.
He was the husband of Lucille R. (Gentes) Lavoie of Woonsocket. Raymond and Lucille have been married for 78 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Gideon and Lumina (L’Abee) Lavoie.
Raymond worked in the shipping and receiving department for Madison Industries in Lincoln, R.I., for 10 years prior to retiring.
He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the Golden Hearts and St. Agatha’s and St. Joseph Senior Citizens.
Raymond enjoyed bingo, occasional trips to the casino, puzzles, and he was a very hard worker.
Besides his loving wife, Lucille, he is survived by his two children, Ronald Lavoie of Pawtucket, R.I., and Judith Pachomski and her husband, Peter, of Cumberland, R.I.; four grandchildren, Jamie, Kerri, Jody, and Scott; and four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Evan, Mila, and Allison.
He was also the brother of the late Richard, Leo, Robert, Edgar, Norman, Agnes Carr, and Irene Dupuis. He was also the grandfather to the late Melissa Lavoie.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours are from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.
