79 years to the day. Ray Barry had exactly 79 years and he made every day count. Ray Barry’s Sunrise was on May 12, 1943, in Boston. His sunset was on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home in Woonsocket. For each and every day of those 79 years he was given Ray Barry sought to live life to the fullest and love those around him with all his heart.
Raymond F. Barry was a son of the late Frank and Geraldine (Martin) Barry. Ray grew up in Boston and made his home in Woonsocket for many years.
Ray married Muriel J. (Michaud) Barry on April 6, 1991, and they shared the past 30 years together.
Ray worked construction in his younger years. He was employed at the Wrentham Sate School for over 35 years as a client worker before retiring.
Ray really loved watching NASCAR. True to his Boston roots, he was a staunch Red Sox and Patriots fan. Ray’s pastime was crossword puzzles and solitaire. He was a card shark in his own right. Family activities were camping and traveling. He served as a little league coach and umpire for youth baseball as he taught fair play and good sportsmanship to kids.
Ray’s most enjoyable times were going for a long drive while listening to country music.
Ray will be remembered as a friendly and cheerful gentleman. His outgoing nature and love for family and friends will remain part of his cherished memory.
In addition his wife Muriel, Ray is survived by his son, Scott Barry, of Woonsocket, and daughters Christine Barry of Woonsocket and Kelly Rossi of Florida. He was the stepfather of William Berube (Margaret) and Rachel Craig of Woonsocket, Robert Berube (Kim) of Mapleville and Leo Berube of Woonsocket. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will be Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Ray’s family suggests donations may be made to Landmark Medical Center, 115 Cass Ave. Woonsocket, RI. 02895, in recognition of the care he received there in recent years.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.