Raymond F. Sewell, 73, of Woonsocket, died peacefully with his loved ones by his side on June 21, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was the husband of Cheryl (Bourget) Laplume. Born in Fall River, Mass., he was the son of the late Raymond J. and Violet (Dupuis) Sewell.
Ray was a graduate of Johnson & Wales University, with a bachelor’s degree is business management. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a military policeman. Ray owned and was an accountant at Raymond F. Sewell Income Tax Service for almost 40 years, single-handedly running the business for the majority of those years; and had previously worked for Tupperware for many years. He loved to play softball, usually playing third base position, and did so until he no longer could. Ray had a knack for music, always knowing the song and artist from hearing a clip. He was a patron of the Stadium Theatre, and had a plaque in row 4, seat 4, his lucky softball jersey number. Ray was a movie buff, and a Yankees, Patriots, and Celtics fan. He was always the life of the party, a great storyteller, and jokester. Ray had so many friends throughout his life, that he was always running into someone he knew, no matter how far he went.
Besides his wife, Cheryl, he leaves his daughter, Sherri Patys, and her husband, Dana, of Woonsocket; and his granddaughter, Gabrielle Sewell. He was predeceased by his son, Brian Sewell.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 10 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.