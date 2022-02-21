Raymond Henry Dion of Las Vegas, Nev., passed peacefully from cancer on Nov. 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 2, 1963 in Central Falls, R.I., to Claudette Dextradeur and Joseph Dion. He married the love of his life, Debra Gouveia, on Oct. 12, 1991. They recently celebrated 30 years of marriage. They raised two children, Nicholas and Marisa.
Raymond was one in a million who left a lasting impact on all that he knew. He was a shining example of how to live your life with character, determination, grit, and perseverance. He spent 27 years as a member of the Freeman Co. where he worked in the trade show industry. Raymond loved his Boston sports and was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, and Golden Knights fan.
He will be missed by all his family and friends. They will carry him in their hearts forever.
He is survived by his wife, two children, his father, Joseph Dion, and his siblings Paul Dion, Paulette Dion, Gerard Dion, and Robert Dion.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Dana-Farber's Jimmy Fund for cancer research.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Aiden’s Church in Cumberland on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at noon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.