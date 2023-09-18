Raymond I. Andrews, 73, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
He was the beloved husband of Debora J. (Fontaine) Andrews and they had been happily married for the past 45 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Anthony and Gloria (Pepin) Andrews. He resided in Cumberland for the past 41 years, previously residing in South Attleboro, Mass.
Mr. Andrews was employed by Providence Worcester Railroad for over 30 years until his retirement. During his retirement, he worked for The Valley Breeze and was a beloved Crossing Guard at Garvin Elementary School, and he was a "Ray" of sunshine for many in the community for the past three years.
Ray was the family historian, researching and documenting many generations of both the Andrews and Fontaine family lines. He also meticulously created models of all of his favorite cars, some even representing those of family members. He was a dedicated and passionate New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. Those who love him will remember him as a handyman, a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his two children, Erin Francis and her husband, Bryan, of North Providence, and Derek Andrews of Lincoln; his two cherished grandchildren, Brianna Murray and Max Andrews; his siblings, Elizabeth Gauvin of Florida, Janice Danesi of Attleboro, Mass., John Andrews of South Attleboro, Mass., and Mark Andrews of New Hampshire; as well as several nieces, nephews and close friends. In addition, he leaves his beloved dog Rocky. He was the brother of the late Gloria Bennett, Barbara Reed, Anthony Andrews, and Michael Andrews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Raymond's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Attleboro, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cumberland School Department, C/O Raymond Andrews Memorial, 2602 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864, or to a charity of your choice.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
