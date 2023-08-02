Raymond J. Bessette, 75, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, after a brief illness.
He was the beloved husband of Joan T. (Cinqmars) Walton for 28 loving years. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Philidore and Angelina (Morel) Bessette.
Ray was a United States Navy veteran of the Vietnam era and went on to work for the Pawtucket School Department for over 25 years, having retired in 2022. He was a longtime member of the Major Walter G. Gatchell VFW Post 306, where he served as vice-commander.
Ray loved to travel, together with Joan they travelled extensively to many areas of the U.S. and Europe. One of the most memorable was a trip to Normandy, where they visited the beaches where the infamous D-Day landings took place. One of Ray’s many hobbies was to collect cans and bottles, bring them to the recycling center and put the extra money toward his trips and vacations. On one occasion he realized over $500 from his redemptions.
Ray was a true gentleman, kind, helpful and possessed a good sense of humor. He will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives he has touched over the past 75 years.
Along with his loving wife, Ray leaves two stepchildren, Daniel Sullivan and his wife, Danielle, of Cumberland, and Rebecca Refino of Pawtucket; three grandchildren, Evelyn and Brayden Refino both of Pawtucket, and Theo Sullivan of Cumberland; two sisters, Jeannette Collette and her husband, Paul, of Prudence Island, and Cecile Paquette and her husband, Robert, of Pawtucket; a stepson-in-law, Todd Alexander of Pawtucket; a sister-in-law, Joan Casey of Swansea; a brother-in-law, Donald Doucette of Attleboro and many nieces and nephews. He was the stepfather of the late Katherine Alexander and the brother of the late Alice Doucette and Robert Bessette.
The funeral with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church of St John Paul II Parish, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.
