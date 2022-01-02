Raymond (Butch) J. LaCroix Jr., 70, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in the Philip Hulitar, Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Providence.
He was the husband of Gail Ann (Ryan) LaCroix. They have been married for the past 46 years and have lived in their home in Cumberland for the past 40 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Raymond and Helen (Ladysz) LaCroix Sr.
In addition to his wife Gail, Ray is survived by his daughter, Erin Folsom, and her husband, Chad, of Skowhegan, Maine, and the apple of his eye his granddaughter, Eire Ann, as well as two "bonus" grandkids Abagail and Hayden Folsom. He was also the father of the late Ryan J. LaCroix. He also leaves his sister, Barbara LaCroix, and her husband, Charles Didonato, brother-in-law, Shawn Patrick Ryan, and his wife, Elaine, and his niece, Elizabeth Ryan.
Ray was immensely proud that he was a firefighter and EMT cardiac. When meeting people for the first time, somehow he would be sure that that fact would be part of the conversation. He was a member of the Pawtucket Fire Department from 1993 until 2005 before retiring due to injury and previously a firefighter with the former Valley Falls Fire District.
Ray graduated Bishop Feehan High School in 1970 and Roger Williams College in 1974.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ray's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours to be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 10 to noon. A prayer service will follow in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, RI 02864.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be respected.
