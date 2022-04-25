Raymond J. Larivee, 95, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Mt. St. Rita Health Center, Cumberland.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Aurora (Massey) Larivee. Ray resided in Plainville, Mass., for more than 50 years, previously residing in Cumberland and Central Falls.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during World War II.
He was formerly a member of the Teamsters Local 251, East Providence.
Ray was employed as a truck driver for Morse Sand and Gravel for many years until his retirement. He previously was employed by the former Forte Bros. Construction Co., Cumberland, and the former J.J. McHale Inc., Pawtucket.
He is survived by his brothers Roger A. Larivee of Cumberland, and Robert W. Larivee of Lincoln, along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Theresa Turcotte, Lillian Richard, Norman Larivee, Gerard Larivee, and Leo Larivee.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Raymond's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11 am., in the Resurrection Cemetery, 261 W. Wrentham Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02908.
To view the online memorial, visit jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
