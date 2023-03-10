Raymond J. Nolan, 79, of North Smithfield, and formerly of Pawtucket, died March 4, 2023, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
He was the husband of Theresa A. (Delisle) Nolan whom he married Nov. 14, 1970. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Francis and Juliette (Vaillancourt) Nolan.
Mr. Nolan served in the Army National Guard and worked for Eastern Utilities, where he retired as a supervisor of safety and occupational health. Raymond was an avid sports fan, especially of the New England Patriots, and loved to golf. He was an accomplished photographer and woodworker, and was a lover of the violin and classical music. He also adored his four dogs, Princess, Shane, Molly, and Brady.
Along with his wife, Theresa, he is survived by his sons, Timothy R. Nolan of Woonsocket, and Lt. Commander Ryan R. Nolan, USN, and his wife, Melissa, of Chesapeake, Va.; three grandchildren, Brea Ann, Abbigail, and Olivia Nolan; a sister, Maureen Nolan, of Cumberland; a niece, Robin Nolan; and a nephew, Sean Nolan. He was the brother of the late Francis and Robert Nolan; and brother-in-law of the late Richard and Gerald Delisle.
His funeral will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, beginning with visitation at 10:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
