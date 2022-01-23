Raymond L. Horton Jr., 47, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of Ruth (Manley) Goldstein and the late Raymond Horton Sr. He resided in Cumberland for most of his life.
He was employed as a driver for Colony Hardware in Woonsocket.
Ray was a passionate and dedicated New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan, never missing games or parties with his friends. He was an avid music lover, from Garth Brooks to Godsmack, Chris Janson to Slayer, he enjoyed it all and wouldn’t miss an opportunity to tap along with whatever beat that came through the speakers. He loved attending concerts and music festivals with his friends. Along with that love of music, he enjoyed singing karaoke. He never wanted to be the center of attention but always enjoyed his time behind the mic. He loved to shoot pool and throw horseshoes, playing in many leagues and often placing “in the money.” Although having no children of his own, he loved kids. To every kid he met, he was used as a climbing toy and became known as “Uncle Ray Jr.” before long. Above all else, he held most fondly to his heart the time he spent with his friends, family and sweet dogs.
In addition to his mother, he leaves his sister, Kimberly Carlone, and her husband, Jonathan. He also leaves his three stepsiblings, Robyn Serody and her husband, Andrew, Michael Goldstein and his wife, Chrissy, and Kerri Weed and her husband, Jamie; his stepfather, Robert Goldstein; as well as his many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. He is also survived by his dog, Seven, and a loving circle of close friends who will all miss him immensely.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ray's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Lifespan Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital, 593 Eddy St., Ambulatory Patient Center, Providence, RI 02903.
