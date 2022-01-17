Raymond "Ray Ray" L. Lafleur, 85, of Woonsocket, died Jan. 14, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
He was the husband of Patricia (Dandeneau) Lafleur whom he married March 3, 1962. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Alfred and Blanche (Tellier) Lafleur.
Mr. Lafleur worked in various mills in Woonsocket. Raymond was an avid card player, enjoyed going to Twin River, and always looked forward to his morning coffee from Dunkin Donuts.
Along with his wife, Patricia, he is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Jones, and her husband, Bart, of North Smithfield; two brothers, Ovila and Walter Lafleur, both of Woonsocket; two sisters, Irene Houle of Woonsocket, and Vivian Carpentier of Burrillville; two grandchildren, Matthew and Kendall Jones, both of North Smithfield; two great-grandchildren, Ivy and Jasper Jones; and two sisters-in-law, Jo-Ann Dandeneau of North Smithfield, and Barbara Harpin of Lincoln. He was the brother of the late Gerald "Jack" Lafleur, Raoul Lafleur, Vivian Chamberlain, and Rita Cote.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., North Smithfield. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
