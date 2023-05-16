Raymond William Casey, 85, died on May 16, 2023, at his home in Cumberland surrounded by his loving wife and six children.
Born in Providence on July 16, 1937, he was the oldest son of the late James and Mary (Sheehan) Casey. He is survived by his wife, Jane, whom he married on July 6, 1963, at St. Pius Church in Providence. Ray and Jane had a relationship built on love, trust and their Catholic faith.
Ray is survived by six children: Tricia Sullivan and her husband, Tim, of Burlington, Conn.; Karen Casey of Perry Hall, Md.; Lisa Bhatt and her husband, Jay, of Wellesley, Mass.; Diane Cusack and her husband, Joe, of Foxboro, Mass.; John Casey and his wife, Sharon, of Cumberland; and Tim Casey and his wife, Marion, of Doylestown, Pa.
Ray also leaves 15 grandchildren: Kevin, Kristin and Amanda Sullivan; Emily, Kelli and Kate Bhatt; Mackenzie, Joey and Christian Cusack; Jack, Bridget and Maeve Casey; and Abigail, Lillian and Matthew Casey. He is the brother of James Casey of Warwick and was predeceased by his brother Paul Casey.
Ray graduated from Saint Raphael Academy in 1954 and obtained his degree in economics from Providence College in 1958. He began working at O’Keefe Truck Rental at 13 years old as a gasoline attendant and worked his way up to operations manager when the company was sold in 1970 to Ryder System Inc. He remained at Ryder for the next 25 years, retiring as executive vice president.
Ray was a devoted husband, loving father and great friend who was known for his generosity, humor, and positivity. He was a longtime parishioner at St. John Vianney in Cumberland, where he was a Eucharistic minister and lector. He was also a dedicated volunteer at Amos House in Providence and Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. He was a member of the town of Cumberland’s pension board for many years, combining his passions for public service and finance.
Ray loved playing golf and was a longtime member and past-president of Highland Country Club. He was an avid sports fan who held season tickets to the Providence College men’s basketball games since the 1980s. He loved watching all the New England sports teams. Ray was an incredible man who touched countless lives.
Ray’s family would like to thank HopeHealth and Saint Elizabeth Home Care for caring for Ray in his final days.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., at Saint John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
Visiting hours are on Wednesday, May 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Raymond’s memory, to Amos House, 460 Pine St., Providence, RI 02907, or the Alzheimer’s Association RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906, would be greatly appreciated.
