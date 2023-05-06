Raymund T. Davey, 62, of Oakdale Avenue, Pawtucket, passed away on April 28 in his home.
Born in Providence, Ray was a son of the late John P. and Nancy E. (Hill) Davey. He had lived in Pawtucket for many years and had previously lived in Smithfield. He had attended St. Philip School for his primary education and then went on to graduate from Smithfield Senior High School in Smithfield.
Ray was a standout wrestler with the Smithfield Sentinels as well as running with the cross-country team. As a wrestler he was 2nd in R.I. and 4th in New England. He was captain on both teams, an avid sports fan, and was a coach to many of those around him. He was an enthusiastic tennis player in which he coached a handful of family members including all three of his daughters. Ray was the keeper of all family heirlooms, antiques, music, videos, and photos. He loved leading family traditions like going to Galilee and intimate family holiday gatherings.
Ray enjoyed many movies and music in the course of his lifetime. He loved action movies and would talk for hours about a particular movie or actor. He would constantly watch movies like "Money Train," "Rambo," "Blues Brothers," and "Hangover." He also loved blaring his music for everyone to hear. He would play songs from Billy Joel, Elton John, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and others. He read the newspaper daily and would often pick people’s brains about what was going on in the world.
He had been a window film installer with American Window Film in Foxboro, Mass., installing film in residences and commercial property for sun control, safety, and security and winning much praise from homeowners and facility managers for his work. He loved talking with customers about the knickknacks in their home and explaining the filming process to them.
Ray was a tremendous supporter of his daughters who are very active in the community. Their well-being and education meant a lot to him, and he did whatever it took to support their dreams. All three are graduates of Providence College, a place he adored very much. Ray attended many masses and was honored to watch his twin daughters be baptized and confirmed in St. Dominic Chapel. He always had fun watching Friars basketball with his daughters whether it was at the Dunk, on TV, or over the radio.
He leaves his children, Emily Chantre and her husband, William, of Pawtucket, Ariel Davey of Pawtucket, and Arianna Davey of Pawtucket. He was the grandfather of Amberle Chantre. He also leaves his former wife, mother of his children, Nidia Davey. He was the brother of Michael Davey of Burrillville, Tina Bauver and her husband David of Winchendon, Mass., Mary Ann Hughes of Cumberland, Catherine Furtado and her husband, Mario, of West Warwick, Jack Davey and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Smithfield, Paul Davey of Burrillville, Peter Davey and his wife, Kathy, of Coventry, Jim Davey and his wife, Connie, of North Smithfield, Tricia Davey-Anthony and her husband, David, of Smithfield, Frank Davey and his wife, Linda, of Smithfield, and Chris Davey and his wife, Tammy, of Weathersfield, Vermont.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Anderson Winfield Funeral Home, 2 Church St., Greenville, RI 02828. There will also be a dedication mass held after the wake at 9 p.m., in the St. Dominic Chapel at Providence College, 1 Cunningham Square, Providence, RI 02918.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Onward We Learn, a college-prep program that helps students like his daughters to have the opportunity to attend college, https://bit.ly/3LDOiI6.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.