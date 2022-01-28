Rejean Leo Depot, 74, of South Attleboro, Mass., passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I. He was the husband of Charlene Mary (Rohrhurst) Depot and they had been happily married for the past 54 years.
Born April 24, 1947, in Drummondville, QC, Canada, Mr. Depot was the son of the late Conrad Lionel Depot and Rose Eva (Beauvais) Depot. His family emigrated from Canada to the United States in 1955, and he became a U.S. Citizen on May 29, 1973.
Mr. Depot, known as Jean, resided in South Attleboro, Mass., for most of his adult life. He was employed as a gas meter repairman for the former Valley Gas Co. in Cumberland, R.I., now National Grid, for over 35 years until his retirement. His skills were diverse. Having studied carpentry and electricity in vocational high school, and worked as an apprentice plumber after graduating, he was always ready to help family and friends when something around the house needed to be fixed. Whether it was on the job or off, he had a passion for doing things right, and always took pride in his work.
Jean was an active member of his church, and a past Grand Knight for the South Attleboro Knights of Columbus. He was an avid train buff and model train collector. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, boating, traveling, and especially enjoyed road and rail trips to see the wonders of nature. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his son, Michael S. Depot, and wife, Sandra, of Plainville, Mass.; his two grandchildren, Katelyn M. Depot and Lillian J. Depot; his siblings, Gilles Depot of Ledyard, Conn.., Denise (Depot) Poisson of Princeton, Mass.., Aline (Depot) Lamarre of Charlestown, R.I.., Marianne (Depot) Valentin of Manville, R.I.., Carol (Depot) Flaxington of Lincoln, R.I., Louise Depot of Woonsocket, R.I., and Adrienne (Depot) Lefebvre of Cumberland, R.I.; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and additional family in Canada. He was the brother of the late Francine Depot, Lucy (Depot) Desilets, and Daniel Depot.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Jean's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon. A prayer service will be held at noon, which will also be privately streamed online for family members who cannot be present. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the South Attleboro Knights of Columbus Council 5876, P.O. Box 3895, South Attleboro, MA 02703.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com or www.depotfamily.org .
