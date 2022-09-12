Rena F. (Dumas) Ethier, 93, formerly of Privilege St., Woonsocket, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, in Asheville, N.C.
Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late William and Edna (Gouin) Dumas. Rena lived most of her life in Woonsocket, before having moved to North Carolina to live with her daughter. In her youth Rena worked as a short order cook at the family restaurant The Quality Lunch, she then worked at the former US Rubber Shop for several years. Rena also worked at the Meadow Crest Restaurant and retired in 1981 as an inspector for the Amprex Electronic Corp. She was a volunteer at the Friends of Assisi Food Pantry in Danielson, Conn. Rena enjoyed knitting and playing cards.
She is survived by her son, John Ethier, of N.C., her daughters Pauline Millette and her husband, Roger, of N.C., with whom she lived, and Denise Cote and her husband, Roger, of Woonsocket; siblings George Dumas, and Lorraine Laperle both of Woonsocket, Pauline Conners of Cumberland, and Beatrice Paul of Fla.; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Rena was predeceased by her siblings Raymond, Ralph, Albert, Frank, and William Dumas, Edna Alterie, Leona Lariviere, and Madeleine Chicoine.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Church, South Main Street, Woonsocket. Burial will be held in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of Assisi Food Pantry, 77A Water St., Danielson, CT 06239, in her memory would be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.