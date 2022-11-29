Reo Beaulieu, 91, of Sherman Avenue, Lincoln, a retired Navy Commander and education specialist for the R.I. Department of Education, passed peacefully at home on Nov. 24, 2022.
He was the husband of Dorothy (DiMuccio) Beaulieu and the former husband of the late Anne (Weatherbee) Beaulieu.
He was born in Hartford, Conn., a son of the late Alphe and Amanda (Rossignol) Beaulieu.
A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, he served various destroyers, cruisers, and aircraft carriers throughout his naval career from 1952-1972. He commanded the USS Hartley, stationed in Newport, R.I. He was an assistant professor of Naval Science at Penn State University and served on the faculty of the Naval War College in Newport. He was also commanding officer of the Boston Naval Recruiting District from 1970-1972. On retiring from the Navy, he became an education specialist for the R.I. Department of Education in the division of Master Planning. With the advent of personal computers, he headed the unit responsible for programming the educational management information systems, including the calculation of state aid to local school districts, teacher certification systems, student information, etc. His unit was also responsible for training departmental personnel in the use of computers.
He was first president of the Inner City Apostolate in Newport and later involved with the Christian Action Center, establishing a network of soup kitchens with local churches on Aquidneck Island. He was a communicant at St. Jude’s Church in Lincoln and a member of its Arts and Environment Committee for 20 years.
He graduated from the University of Maine, Orono, in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in education. He was selected by the Navy to obtain a master's degree in international relations at American University in Washington. He was also selected to attend the Naval War College in Newport. He later obtained a doctorate degree in educational administration at Nova University.
He leaves a son, John Beaulieu, of South Kingston; three daughters, Mary Todd of Tiverton, R.I., Michele Legel of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Brigitte Lane of Salisbury, N.C.; one stepdaughter, Heather Mullins, of Lincoln; and seven grandchildren. He was the father of the late James Beaulieu, and brother of the late Ramona Baiguy, Onis Beaulieu, and Roland Beaulieu.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 10 a.m., in St Jude Church, Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln, RI 02865.
