Rev. Lois A. Bryant, 94, of Lincoln, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln.
Born in Central Falls, she was raised by her aunt, the late Gertrude Amborn, and had lived in Bangor, Maine, and Pawtucket before moving to Lincoln 42 years ago.
Rev. Bryant was the pastor of the former Knightsville Franklin Congregational Church in Cranston from 1985-2009 and was a member of the Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church, Pawtucket, where she was the director of Christian Education from 1968-1980, and had been the Minister of Visitation since 1990. She was a graduate of Central Falls High School (Class of 1946), Providence College (Class of 1980, Bachelor of Arts), and the Bangor Theological Seminary (Class of 1968, Master of Divinity Class of 1980). Prior to becoming a minister, she worked for her aunt at Amborn News Dealers, Pawtucket. She was ordained as a minister in 1980 in the United Church of Christ.
She was a member of the Rhode Island Ministers Association, the Woonsocket Chapter #2, O.E.S., and the Manville Manor Tenants Association, serving as chaplain. She was a resident commissioner of the Lincoln Housing Authority.
She is survived by her cousins, whom she lovingly referred to as her "six kids," Charles Coupe, Marjorie Shekarchi, Dorothy Ainley, Bruce Coupe, Steven Coupe, and Virginia Avenia, and their children and grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m., in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Processing Center, PO BOX 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394, would be appreciated.
