Rev. Mr. Eugene Garceau, 88, of Woonsocket, R.I., died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of the late Florence Longtin Garceau. Gene was born in Woonsocket to the late Alfred and Eva (Garneau) Garceau.
He was the brother of his late siblings Robert, Rene, Raymond Garceau and Alice (Garceau) Grenier. He was pre-deceased by his children Donna (Garceau) Guevremont and Eugene “Bud” Garceau. He is survived by his daughters Debra Diana and her husband, Chris, of Cranston, Diane Short and her husband, Franc, of Glocester and Denise Stinchfield and her husband, Todd, of Woonsocket, his son-in-law John Guevremont of North Smithfield and daughter-in-law Gizele Garceau of Cumberland. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Gene briefly served with the Marines then returned home to meet his wife and start his family. Gene provided for his family as a meat cutter for Almacs for over 40 years. Always taking time to participate with his children’s many activities. Gene loved his children unconditionally and became mentors to several of our family members. Gene was also a talented square dance caller and participated in clubs with his wife Flo for many years and had many long-lasting friends.
Gene was called to serve God and became an ordained Catholic Deacon June 2, 1982, 40 years ago and started his ministry with Hospice then eventually served his parish of Saint Agatha and then later Precious Blood. Gene was able to perform many marriages and baptisms for the family. Gene provided the family with strength and faith during his wife’s battle with ALS and later his son Gene “Bud” and daughter Donna’s fights with ALS. In his final days, in the face of his death, he showed his incredible strong faith as he has done so much in his life.
Gene enjoyed traveling with his wife and family, including some epic road trips and later trips with his friends at St. Agatha’s/Precious Blood. Gene loved food and beverages and often regaled his family/friends with stories that focused on this rather than the sights when he returned from a trip. Gene loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved his work as a deacon and the people of St. Agatha’s and Precious Blood Parishes. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and there are no words that could fully describe his impact on everyone he has met.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Agatha’s Parish, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, or can be viewed live at https://tinyurl.com/4xs4rzjt . Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass. Calling hours will be held Friday, Jan. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RI ALS Association, 2374 Post Rd., Suite 103, Warwick, RI 02886, or a charity of your choice.
visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.