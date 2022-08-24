Rev. Thomas F. Conboy Jr., 92, formerly of Cumberland, died July 29, 2022.
At the time of his death, Rev. Conboy was residing at the Glenn in Minnetonka, Minn. He was the beloved husband of the late Lois Beverly (Dormire) Conboy. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Thomas and Catherine (Breidenthal) Conboy and brother of the late Donald Conboy.
Rev. Conboy was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. Early in his career he served as pastor for several Presbyterian churches in Western Pennsylvania. In 1972, he relocated to Rhode Island to serve as the pastor of Calvin Presbyterian Church. He oversaw the construction of a new church facility and subsequent additions during his 25 years as pastor at Calvin. His wife Lois was a blessed part of all aspects of his ministry.
Rev. Conboy had many leadership roles in the Presbyterian Church (USA) including Moderator at Presbytery (R.I., Connecticut, and Mass.), Synod (New England, New York and New Jersey) and he served on Presbyterian (USA) committees at a national level. Upon retirement he was designated “Pastor Emeritus” by the Calvin congregation.
Rev. Conboy served on the executive committee of the Cumberland-Lincoln Boys and Girls Club and for over 40 years he was a member of the Cumberland Library Board of Trustees. He was the recipient of several awards and recognition from community groups and was privileged to participate in several high school/middle school graduation ceremonies and mayoral inaugurations over the years. Together with his wife Lois, he served as a volunteer usher at various theater/arts venues (PPAC, Vets, Trinity Rep).
After retiring, Rev. Conboy served as a Supply Pastor at several R.I. churches. For over 15 years he served as the Minister of Visitation for the Arnold Mills United Methodist Church in Cumberland.
Rev. Conboy is survived by his son, Thomas III (wife Karen), of Chanhassen, Minn., two grandsons Kevin (wife Laura) and Thomas IV (wife Sarah), and two great-grandchildren, Thomas V. and Anna.
His funeral service and celebration of life will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, in Cumberland. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and the service will be held at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church or charity of your choice. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
