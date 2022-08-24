Rev. Thomas F. Conboy Jr., 92, formerly of Cumberland, died July 29, 2022.

At the time of his death, Rev. Conboy was residing at the Glenn in Minnetonka, Minn. He was the beloved husband of the late Lois Beverly (Dormire) Conboy. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Thomas and Catherine (Breidenthal) Conboy and brother of the late Donald Conboy.

