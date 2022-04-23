Richard A. “Bull” Galuza, 72, of Harrisville, formerly of Blackstone and Bellingham died April 21, 2022, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
He was the husband of Paula (Terpstra) Galuza, whom he married May 12, 1973. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Alex and Rita (Courtemanche) Galuza.
Richard was a 1968 graduate of Bellingham High School, and attended New England Community College. He was a carpenter, first co-owning Three Star Builders, and later working for Sanford Custom Builders, Wellesley, Mass., before retiring in 2015. Richard was a member of the Woonsocket Lodge of Elks. He enjoyed sports, especially the Patriots and Red Sox, and was a car enthusiast.
Besides his wife, Paula, he leaves their sons, Todd Galuza of Blackstone, and Timothy Galuza and his wife, Debra-Jean, of Bellingham, Mass.; two brothers, Donald Galuza of Westerly and Michael Galuza of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; two sisters, Linda Stevens and her husband, Thom, of Wexford, Pa., and Carol Levesque and her husband, Henry, of Bellingham; and two grandchildren, Mila and Luke Galuza. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Moriarty.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 20, 2022, starting at 6 p.m., at the Woonsocket Lodge of Elks, 380 Social St., Woonsocket. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.