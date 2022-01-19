Richard A. Garceau, 78, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Boston. He was the husband of Donna A. (Kelleher) Garceau. They have been married for the past 32 years.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Leo and Doris (Tellier) Garceau. He resided in North Attleboro, Mass., for the past 32 years. He was raised in Woonsocket and previously resided in Cumberland.
Dad/Papa/Dick/Richard/Uncle Dick loved his family, sports, and going to the country fairs. Everyone knew he was there when he greeted you with "Hi, Howarya." He was an avid Boston sports fan, but especially loved the Red Sox and the Patriots. He really enjoyed bowling and many vacations with his family. No matter where he was, he always loved to eat.
Richard was a 1961 graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy, Woonsocket.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Richard grew up working on Francis' farm on Warden's Pond, this is where he found his love of animals. After four years in the Air Force, he spent 50 years working for Stop & Shop in R.I., and North Attleboro, Mass.
Along with his wife he is survived by his children; Ken Garceau of Burrillville, David Garceau of Cumberland, Lynne and her husband Trevor Wiggins of East Greenwich, Chris Garceau of North Attleboro, Mass., and Rick Garceau and his fiance Nicole McDonnnell of Franklin, Mass. His two grandchildren; Sean and Kyle Wiggins. His aunt, uncle, many cousins and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Richard's life celebration to begin with visiting hours on Sunday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice.
Due to COVID-19, masks are strongly encouraged.
Online memorial: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
