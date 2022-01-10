Richard C. Chisnell, 83, of Woonsocket, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the former husband of Jane (Merrick) Shaw of Lincoln.
Born in Hazelton, Pa., a son of the late Nicholas and Naomi (Shermer) Chisnell, he had lived in Manville before moving to Woonsocket over 20 years ago. He was a graduate of John Bartram High School, Philadelphia
Mr. Chisnell worked as a manufacturer’s representative for Brylcreem, now Glaxo-Smith-Kline, and was the owner of R.C. Chisnell Associates. He later worked as a salesman for The Valley Breeze, retiring in 2005.
He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard during the Vietnam era and enjoyed volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island.
Family was extremely important to Richard, and he went to great lengths to make sure that they stayed in touch with each other. He created a chart of the new, younger members of the family that included a picture of each as well contact information. He enjoyed repurposing Scrabble letters to spell grandchildren’s names and positive sayings. Once family all had letters on their refrigerators he supplied staff at his doctor’s offices, the management of the building in which he lived and his neighbors with sayings and names that provided them with joy and made him happy.
He is survived by two sons, Todd Chisnell and his wife, Sandra, of Amarillo, Texas and Darren Chisnell and his wife, Doreen, of Lincoln; one sister, Shirley Boyer, of Hazelton, Pa.; two grandchildren both of Amarillo, Texas, Alyssa Whalin and Cole Chisnell; and two great-granddaughters, Ellis Whalin and Parker Chisnell. Uncle Richie also had many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly and all thought that they were his favorite. He was the brother of the late Harry Chisnell and Catherine Hoffman.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels R.I. in his memory.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com . Arrangements are with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
