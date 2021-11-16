Richard “Dick” Stein, 71, of Scituate, R.I., passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Dick was born March 1, 1950, to Richard A. Stein Sr. and Celeste “Alice” (DeRosa) Stein.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Donna (Ferri) Stein, son ,Kevin Stein, and daughter-in-law, Melissa Stein; daughter, Kristen (Stein) Hernandez, and son-in-law, Abel Hernandez; and sister, Beverly (Stein) Tirrell, and brother-in-law, David Tirrell; along with many cherished nieces and nephews.
Dick was honored and proud to have served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1969-1971.
Dick was an avid music lover. He enjoyed playing guitar and listening to classic rock. He was also a lover of animals and nature; he especially adored his German shorthaired pointer, Fritz.
He had a curious mind and an excellent memory. He loved studying topics including genealogy, birding, politics, and health and wellness. He loved engaging in great conversations with his loved ones on these and many more topics.
He also loved sports and was a Pittsburgh Steelers, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics fan.
Dick was a man of great integrity, hardworking with strong Christian values. The last bible verse he quoted was, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
We love and miss you, Dick, and we will see you in heaven.
A graveside commital with military honors will be held Saturday Nov. 20, at 11 a.m., at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the VFW at www.vfw.org .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.