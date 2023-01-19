Richard E. Brouillard, 82, of Woonsocket, passed on Jan. 16, 2023, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
He was the husband of Millie (Hannon) Brouillard, whom he married June 21, 1959. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Delphis and Adeline (Goyette) Brouillard.
Mr. Brouillard was a sergeant in the U.S. Army, serving as an M.P. in Thailand during the Vietnam War. Richard worked as a butcher for the former Demers Beef, Woonsocket, and for Bonollo's Provisions. He had his lifelong group of friends, Bertrand "Butch" Savaria, Gerry Savaria, and Eugene "Bou" Bouchard, who for over 50 years would get together weekly to play cards, go out to eat, or watch a movie. Richard was a family oriented man with a positive attitude that was known for his extensive vinyl collection, and love of Westerns and music.
Along with his wife, Millie, he is survived by two daughters, Kristy Lebel and her husband, Robert, of Woonsocket, and Deena Custer and her husband, Matthew, of Brookfield, Mass.; three brothers, Andre Brouillard of Tampa, Fla., Raymond Brouillard of Woonsocket, and Kenneth Coolidge of Cumberland; four sisters, Jacqueline Rice of Cumberland, Diane Joly of Woonsocket, Deborah Sutherland of Burrillville, and Donna Polk of Bellingham, Mass.; as well as three grandchildren, Benjamin and Megan Custer, and Caly Lebel. He was the brother of the late Lucille Sly.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a service with Military Honors at 3 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to the DAV online at dav.org.
