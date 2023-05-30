Richard E. Dubois, 96, formerly of Bellingham, Mass., died at the Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Mass., on April 21, 2023, after a brief illness.
Family members were by his side when he passed. Most recently, Richard had been residing with his wife, Helen (Helene Beauregard), at Mary Ann Morse Health Care Center in Natick, Mass., until she passed last year.
Richard was born on Dec. 28, 1926, in Woonsocket, R.I., and is predeceased by his parents, Matilda (Berard) Dubois-Bernard and Hercules Dubois. He is also predeceased by a brother, Robert, and his stepfather, Theodore Bernard, of Woonsocket; stepbrothers Theodore Bernard Jr., of Florida, Lawrence Bernard of Woonsocket; stepsisters Claire (Bernard) Moon and her husband, William, also of Florida, and Sister Claire Marie (Jacqueline) Bernard of Manchester, N.H.
A lifelong Catholic, Richard graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy and was a member of the school’s hockey team and the school band. During this time, he met Helen, the love of his life; the couple married four years later at Assumption Church on May 29, 1948. Richard graduated from Hill College and also joined the U.S. Navy. For most of his career, he managed the shipping department of Marathon Company Jewelers in Attleboro, Mass. until his retirement.
Richard and Helen were married for 73 years and raised five children in Bellingham. They are: daughter Susan M. (Dubois) Romiti of Franklin, Mass; son Richard E. Dubois Jr. and his partner, Diane Poisson, also of Franklin; son Dennis Dubois and his wife, Liesse, of North Scituate, R.I.; daughter Annette (Dubois) Lavallee and her husband, William, of Stonington, Conn., and son Stephen Dubois of Narraganset, R.I. Richard also leaves grandchildren Scott and Jonathan Romiti; Robert and Edward Dubois; Jonathan Dubois and Elizabeth Lepczyk; Amy DeCastro and Evan, Ross, and Spencer Dubois. In addition, he leaves 10 great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Louise Frappier of Natick, Mass., and brother-in-law Charles Beauregard and his wife, Rochelle, of Slatersville, R.I. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
At 62 years old, Richard realized a lifelong dream of retiring to Florida with his wife. They settled in Margate and spent 23 wonderful years there before moving back to Massachusetts in 2016. In retirement, they pursued a very active lifestyle, playing tennis, golf, attending outdoor concerts and exploring nearby beaches. They always welcomed friends and family to their home and traveled north each summer to spend time with their children and grandchildren.
Richard’s children will remember that their father was a dedicated and devoted family man who was a constant presence in their lives. He thoughtfully shepherded them through all the challenges of childhood and young adulthood, promoting the values of honesty, integrity and hard work. He shared his keen sense of adventure and his love of music. He taught them how to develop and maintain a healthy sense of humor as they faced life’s challenges. The children feel particularly blessed to have experienced their father’s deep love and devotion, especially for their mother and paternal grandmother. Richard consistently modeled kindness and respect toward these most important women in his life.
Family and friends are invited to share a Celebration of Life Mass to honor Richard at St. Blaise Church, 1158 South Main St., Bellingham, Mass., on Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. After the mass, both Richard’s and Helen’s remains will be interred together at the Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cartier Funeral Home, Bellingham, Mass. To sign the guest book, please log on to www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
