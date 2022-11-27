Richard Edward Bricault, 69, of Cumberland, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the Joseph N. Bricault of Cumberland and the late Anna (McPhillips) Bricault. He resided in Cumberland for most of his life.
Mr. Bricault was a talented meat cutter for the former Tarpy's Beef Inc of Pawtucket for many years. He later worked for various markets including the Lil' General Stores.
In his younger years, Richard enjoyed softball, hockey, and raquetball. He enjoyed watching local sports with his beloved father, especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
In addition to his father, he leaves his sister, Christine Larocque, and her husband, Eddie, of Cumberland; his sister-in-law, Elaine Bricault, of Florida; his niece, Michelle Gaynor, of Pawtucket, Edward Larocque of North Smithfield, Matthew Larocque of Blackstone, Mass.; his great-niece, Ashley Medeiros, and a great-nephew, Ronnie Gaynor III; as well as several, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was the brother of the late James N. Bricault.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Richard's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.