Richard F. Bourgery, 82, of Blackstone, Mass., died Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Milford Regional Medical Center.
He was the husband of Sandra (Worrall) Bourgery, whom he married on Aug. 7, 1965. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Albert and Mary (Woods) Bourgery.
A retired teacher, Richard began his career in 1964 in Connecticut and completed it in 1999 at Blackstone Millville Regional High School. He was an avid hiker, sharing that with many students by running the hiking club. He spent summers traveling across the country with his family, and was proud to have visited all 50 states. He was an avid supporter of the National Parks and visited as many as possible. In his community, he participated in the Turkey Trot, which every year would provide turkeys and meals to families at Thanksgiving. He was an Army Reservist, stationed at Fort Dix prior to teaching.
He enjoyed racket ball, canoeing, kayaking, snowshoeing and biking, and he would often participate in the Flattest Century in the East tour. He was also a jack-of-all-trades, known for fixing cars, painting, building chimneys and anything else that needed to be done, whether it be for himself, family members or helping friends. He will be missed.
Besides his wife, Sandra he is survived by their children, David Bourgery, of Fort Collins, Colo., Jeffrey Bourgery and his wife Dona, of Worcester, Mass., Christine Dumais and her husband, Kevin, of Uxbridge, Timothy Bourgery and his wife, Amy, of Blackstone, and Marie Bourgery of Blackstone; his sister, Barbara Dumais of Johnston, R.I.; seven grandchildren, Megan, Cari, Zachary, Samantha, Hunter, Caden and Hannah; and two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Logan. He is predeceased by his siblings, Joseph, Roger, and Robert Bourgery and Florence Krylo.
His funeral will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Paul’s Church, 48 St. Paul’s St., Blackstone, Mass. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone. Calling hours are Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.
