It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Richard F. Heroux, who left us on Aug. 5, 2023, at the age of 90.
He was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Irene (Dextraze) Heroux, and their children: Donna Heroux, David Heroux, Karen Dube and her husband, Alan, Stephen Heroux and his wife, Mary Anne, and their grandchildren: Julia Heroux, Sarah Dube, and Joseph Heroux. He was predeceased by his mother, Emilienne (Bergeron) Heroux, his father, Josaphat Heroux, and his brother, Raymond Heroux.
Richard lived a full life and was loved by all who knew him. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, he received an Official Citation from the Rhode Island House of Representatives for actions resulting in the arrest of a criminal. He worked in the textile industry as a loom fixer until he retired, and he was a jack-of-all-trades who was never too busy to help a person in need.
He was a longtime resident of Cumberland, R.I., until he and his wife moved to Stetson, Maine, where he lived out the remainder of his years on Pleasant Lake often visited by his family and friends. He particularly enjoyed the summer months when he and his wife would spend time with Connie and Donald Gosselin, playing cards, watching the Red Sox, golfing and fishing. He held his family in the highest esteem and gave great love and kindness to all. He will be remembered and missed with smiles and tears.
Richard is to be interred next to his mother and father at Resurrection Cemetery, 261 West Wrentham Road, Cumberland, RI 02864, on a date to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.