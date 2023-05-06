Richard H. Belleville, 84, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Stillwater Assisted Living & Nursing Care Center in Greenville.
He was the loving husband of Doris D. (Lavigne) Belleville. Richard and Doris were married on May 30, 1961 at Precious Blood Church. They spent nearly 62 years filled with mutual love and devotion for each other.
Richard was born and raised in Woonsocket, a son of the late Omer and Orienda (Cournoyer) Belleville. He was a lifelong resident of the city prior to residing at Stillwater for the past several years.
Richard worked at the former Leo’s Bakery in his younger years. He was employed with the maintenance department at Woonsocket Hospital/ Landmark Medical Center for nearly 30 years before retiring.
Richard’s Catholic faith was at the center of his life. He was an usher at Precious Blood Church. He went on to be a very active parishioner of St. Agatha’s. He served as a Eucharistic minister and volunteered for numerous activities at the parish. Richard and Doris were involved with the Adopt-A-Family program helping to reach out to those in need.
Right up there with his faith was Richard’s commitment to his family. He was a devoted husband and father and deeply cherished his grandson. Spending time with his family was always at the top of Richard’s priority list. Richard also enjoyed bowling and occasional trips to the casino to try his luck. Richard’s true “game of choice” was Parcheesi. Everyone would agree he was a master of the game, spending countless hours having a blast playing with his family.
Richard will be remembered as a kind, friendly and outgoing person, a true gentleman. He could easily strike up a conversation with anyone and within a few moments. Richard had made a new friend and more than likely brightened someone’s day. Everyone who was fortunate to know Richard will count themselves forever blessed to have had him in their lives.
In addition to his wife Doris, Richard is survived by his three children including sons Denis Belleville of North Providence, Paul Belleville and his husband Mark Ravenell of Charlestown and Donna Curley and her husband, John, of Pascoag. Richard was the proud Pepere of Joshua Minchillo. He was the brother of Constance Menard and her late husband, Eugene, of Cumberland, Robert Belleville and his wife, Lynne, of Colorado, and Beatrice Tremblay of West Warwick. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Richard’s funeral will be Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Agatha’s Church, Woonsocket. He will be laid to rest at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. All are welcome to honor and remember Richard at visiting hours on Friday, May 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 502 St. Jude Pl Memphis TN 33105 or www.stjude.org.
