Richard J. Yanski, 79, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Holiday Retirement Home with his loyal and devoted wife, Germaine A. (Daigle) Yanski, of 46 years of marriage, by his side.
He is the devoted father of Aldea Yanski and her spouse, Daniel Pacheco, of Dighton, Mass.; Amanda (Yanski) Archer and her husband, Brian Archer, of Hope Valley, R.I., and late twin sons Richard and Joseph Yanski. He leaves his cherished grandchildren Josie and Quinton Pacheco and Desmond, Emma and Cian Archer. Richard is predeceased by his parents Stephen and Josephine (Suchyski) Yanski, brother, Charles Yanski, sister, Patricia Johnston, and niece, Kristen Webb.
Richard, fondly known as Dickie, was born to Stephen and Josephine (Suchyski) Yanski in Woonsocket, R.I., on Jan. 7, 1944. Dickie served in the United States Navy before meeting his adored wife. Here in Woonsocket, he created a home with Germaine, two daughters and his late German Shepard, Brandon. Dickie worked as a truck driver for Garelick Farms in Franklin, Mass., for 28 years before retiring. After retiring, he worked part-time at Wright’s Dairy Farm.
Dickie had the best sense of humor, especially when a certain song was played. His hobbies included bowling, playing cards, keno and going to bingo with his wife, their mothers and family. His free time was spent watching football with his daughters, camping, family cookouts and road trips. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who meant the world to him. Dickie was devoted to all his family and was always willing to help anyone. He will be greatly missed.
Dickie’s family will honor his life on Saturday, March 11. Calling time will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Route 126), Bellingham, Mass. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., at St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I. Burial will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations of Richard J. Yanski to the American Parkinson Disease Association RI Chapter, P.O. Box 114098, North Providence, RI 02911, or www.apdaparkinson.org/community/rhode-island.
