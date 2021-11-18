Richard “Jerry” G. McKenna, 77, a resident of Smithfield for 45 years, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17.
He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Violetta E. (Moffa) McKenna. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late William and Bertha McKenna.
Mr. McKenna was a Providence Police Patrolman for 28 years before retiring in 1995. He was an Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Providence F.O.P., the Providence Police Bowling League and the Woonsocket Sportsman’s Club. Mr. McKenna enjoyed being on the water with his boat, he enjoyed skiing and loved his convertibles.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his children Christine M. Volpe (William) of Cumberland and Richard M. McKenna (Danikka Dillon) of Smithfield. He was the grandfather of Alexander T., Richard M. and William J. Volpe. He was the brother of the late John McKenna.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 8:30 a.m., from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial with military honors will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. Visitation is Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry of St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville RI 02828 or Autism Project of RI, 1516 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919, will be appreciated.
For online condolences, visit wwwTuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.