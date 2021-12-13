Richard L. Michaud, 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston after a long illness.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Gerard and Lena (Marzini) Michaud.
Richard worked as a cement mason/plasterer both in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and for Union Local 534 for several years and JJ Marshal and Sons Inc.
He enjoyed listening to music, especially southern rock, playing the guitar, cooking, long walks, and the outdoors. A favorite hobby of his was working on motorcycles and cars. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by one son, Eric Cote, of Sterling, Conn.; four sisters and a brother, Kathy and Don Paul of Cumberland, Geraldine Michaud of Manville, Patricia & Mike Dodd Lincoln, Dennis Michaud of Coventry and Sheila Michaud of Maine. And several nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother to the late George, Glenn, and Jerry Michaud.
His funeral and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thoracic Department of the Brigham & Women’s Hospital, 75 Francis St. Boston, MA 02115, in Richard’s memory would be appreciated.
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com .
