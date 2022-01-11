Richard LaRouche, 70, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence.
He was the husband of Mary Jane (Pontbriant) LaRouche and they had been married for the past 49 years.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Raymond and Claire (Mandeville) LaRouche. He resided in Cumberland for over 45 years.
Mr. LaRouche was employed by the former CCL (Peterson Puritan Company) for over 40 years until his retirement.
He was an avid bowler. He was a member at Cranston Lanes and Langs Bowlarama. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America. Those who love him will always remember his witty nature and his perpetual smile.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his son, Richard G. LaRouche II, and his wife, Melissa, of Attleboro, Mass.; his beloved "angel" granddaughter Victoria LaRouche; his sister, Rosemarie Labrecque, of Burrillville; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Raymond LaRouche, David LaRouche and Carol Paquin.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Richard's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland.
Kindly omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Bowl Junior Bowling League, 71 E. Washington St., North Attleborough, MA 02760.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
