Richard P. Abato, 78, of Cumberland, passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation.
He was the beloved husband of Nancy A. (Branco) Abato and they had been married for the past 30 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Fortunato and Clara (Weinstein) Abato. He resided in Cumberland for many years, previously residing in Central Falls.
Mr. Abato graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a masters degree in education. After college he became a math teacher at Lincoln Middle School and Lincoln High School for over 33 years.
Richard enjoyed biking, running, basketball and weight lifting. Those who love him will always remember him as a very kind and generous person, always willing to lend a helping hand.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his son, Travis Abato, and his wife, Christina, of Warwick; his stepson, Jonathan Tourtellot, and his wife, Amanda, of Danielson, Conn.; his stepdaughter, Aubrie L. St.Onge, and her husband, Justen, of North Smithfield; as well as his two grandchildren, Jordyn and Braxton.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Richard's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Wednesday, Dece. 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A memorial service will be held at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, RI Chapter, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.