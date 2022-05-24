Richard R. LeBlanc 68, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side.
He was the husband of Susan (Neveu) LeBlanc of Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Lionel and Lucille (Wante) Leblanc Sr.
Richard was a Welder for Bird Machine for 40 years and also worked at Flex Head until retiring. He also taught welding at Keefe Regional Technical School in Framingham, Mass., for 10 years, of which he was very proud. He was a homebody, loved gardening, loved the movie "Matilda," outdoors, hiking, white water rafting, and camping.
Besides his wife, Susan, he is survived by his children, Stephanie Marshall of Woonsocket and Kenneth R. LeBlanc of Cranston; one brother, Lionel LeBlanc, and his wife, Janice, of Cumberland, and their daughters Melissa Roderick and Michelle Leblanc; and his grand puppies Blondie and Boomer.
A funeral home service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 6 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial is private. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service.
Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
