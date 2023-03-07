Richard "Rick" L. McNeil, 69, of Great Road, Lincoln, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Quattrocchi) McNeil. Born in Central Falls, a son of the late William and Olivette (Houle) McNeil, he had lived in Lincoln for over 40 years.
Mr. McNeil was a mechanical engineer for AlliedSignal Inc., and a product manager at Cumberland Engineering, with 20 years of service at each place of employment before retiring. He was a graduate of Roger Williams University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.
Rick was a jack-of-all-trades who loved to keep busy around the house, always into a new project or fixing his home or yard. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the west coast of Florida.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two stepsons, Ronnie Costa of California, and Andy Costa, and his wife, Tania, of North Providence; four sisters, Therese McCrorie, Rita Schrieber, Doris Mercier, and Laurette Landry; four brothers, Andre McNeil, Raymond McNeil, Paul McNeil, and Henri McNeil; four grandchildren, Dorian Costa, Brielle Costa, Gianna Costa and Juliana Costa; and his beloved dogs and cat, Nina, Lilac, Jessie and Milo, whom he also considered his children. He was the brother of the late Cecile Bright and Diane Kingsley.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to HopeHospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, would be appreciated.
