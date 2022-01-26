Richard (Ricky) N. L'Etoile, 55, of San Jose, Calif., formerly from Woonsocket, died Nov 10, 2021, at the El Camino Hospital after a brief illness.
Ricky was born in Woonsocket and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1984 and was the son of the late Rene (Bill) L’Etoile. Ricky was a registered polysomnographic technologist and worked for Sutter Heath, as a sleep disorder technician.
Besides his partner, Steve Taormina of San Jose, Calif., he is survived by his stepmother Rachel L’Etoile of Winter Garden, Fla., and his three siblings, David and his wife, Jean, of North Smithfield, William L'Etoile of Swansea, Mass., and his sister, Lisa Dumas, and her husband, Jeffrey, of North Smithfield; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held later this year. For those wishing to honor Ricky’s memory, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
