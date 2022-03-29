Richard S. Masi (Musumeci), 80, of North Providence, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, unexpectedly at home.
He was the beloved husband of Frances (Box) Masi. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Salvatore "Sam" and Barbara (Schlink) Musumeci.
He was a Merchant Marine, and later became a nursing assistant. He was a loving and kind person who enjoyed camping, horseback riding, hiking and spending time with his nephew, niece and grandchildren. He was a gentle soul and will be greatly missed.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his stepson, Jackie Gentile, and his wife, Shawn; his sister, Brenda Kane, and her partner, Bob Manchester; three grandchildren, Maggie, Kyle and Brynn Gentile; a nephew, David Kane, and a niece, Stephanie Musumeci.
His funeral and burial will be private. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
