Richard T. Jarry (aka “Dick/Dickie”), 73, of Cumberland, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Sylva and Doris (Ledoux) Jarry. Richard graduated from Woonsocket High School where he was captain of the basketball team. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver for New Penn and a Teamster for over 25 years before retiring.
He was a beloved father, survived by his children, David Jarry and his wife, Jodi, and Jeff Jarry and his fiancé, Kristen. He also leaves his brother, James Jarry, and his grandchildren, Alexandra Foster, Hailee Jarry, Samantha Jarry, Chloe Jarry, Jeffrey Jarry, Amanda Jarry. He was the twin brother of the late William Jarry.
He was known for his outgoing and charming personality, his selfless nature and willingness to help others. He loved watching his grandchildren play soccer, his Celtics, his Patriots, his Red Sox, and his weekly poker game. His greatest joy involved time outdoors poolside with his grandchildren, friends, and family, entertaining while having his favorite drink.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a funeral service on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Saint Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass. Visiting hours are on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home.
