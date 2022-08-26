Richard W. "Rick" Zacharczyp, 67, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, at Hope Health Hospice in Providence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Faucher) Zacharczyp. Rick and Barbara would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary this month.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Matthew T. Zacharczyp and Delores G. (Havonic) Zacharczyp.
Rick graduated from Cumberland High School in 1973. He enjoyed playing sports, and played as a quarterback for the Cumberland Colts. He also enjoyed football, baseball, basketball, and ice hockey with his brothers and neighborhood friends. He was an avid follower of the N.E. Patriots. He had an amazing memory of retaining players names, scores, weights, etc. While in school, he came in second place in the state of R.I. for his accordion playing.
In his adult years, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends, brother-in-law Norm, and nephew Kevin. Besides sports, Rick also enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and trying his luck at the casinos. His favorite place to be was at the beach, with many beach house rentals and years of enjoyment with family and friends at the ocean. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed many years of entertaining family.
He started out learning his trade working with his dad at a young age. He installed windows, doors, and outdoor enclosures. He enjoyed dong many projects around the house with his extensive knowledge of carpentry, etc. He was never at a loss with his easy going personality to bring about laughter. He will be dearly missed.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving daughter, Sarah E. Zacharczyp, and her husband, Larry Collado, and his three grandchildren, Ava, Talia, and Eli of Greenville. He was the brother of Matthew Zacharczyp of Knoxville, Tenn., Kenneth Zacharczyp and his wife, Penny, of Cumberland, Robin Avery and her husband, Mark, of Apopka, Fla., and Karl Zacharczyp of Casselberry, Fla.; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service and burial will be private. Please respectfully do not send flowers. Donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.