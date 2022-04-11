Ricky G. Boislard, 55, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 31, 2022.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of Raymonde (Aube) Boislard and the late Fern Boislard.
He enjoyed spending time with many pets over the years, especially his cat Kiki. He had a special talent for painting, drawing and playing the guitar.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his brother, Denis Boislard, his sister Guylaine Leonard and her, husband Stephen; his nephews Nicholas Leonard and his wife Jennifer and Benjamin Leonard and his wife Joann; his niece, Angelique Harrison, and her husband, Spencer; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was the brother of the late Yvon Boislard and Manon C. Boislard.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ricky’s memory to the American Cancer Society of Rhode Island, PO Box 7312, Warwick, RI 02886, would be appreciated.
Thank you to Continuum Hospice Care of R.I. for all their help and support.
