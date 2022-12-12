Riondo A. Ribeiro, 72, of Woonsocket, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at home, surrounded by his loving family. After a year-long battle with glioblastoma, Rio remained a brave, iron-willed man, even throughout his final months.
He was the husband of Diane (Waller) Ribeiro, they have been married for over 34 years.
Born in New Bedford, Mass., he was the son of the late Anthony and Lorraine (Faria) Ribeiro.
Rio was a self-employed landscaper, jewelry designer, monumental stone mason and sculptor. In 1977, he studied under Rhode Island artist Robert Lamb at Gatehouse Studio in Lincoln, becoming Mr. Lambs apprentice. He knew at a young age he was destined to be an artist and he pursued his calling. In the early years, Rio worked with Hasbro, designing the GI Joe line of toys.
Mr. Ribeiro has been a Woonsocket resident for over 26 years, previously from East Providence. Rio moved to Birmingham, England in 1985 where he worked as a jewelry designer and model maker. He later was employed as a monumental mason carving letters, objects and religious icons into monuments or cemetery headstones. Rio was a self-taught letter cutter and designer. Returning home in 1992 with his wife and son, Rio re-established his name as a professional designer, artist and stone carver. He continued his passion in his Woonsocket studio, often listening to opera and classical music while creating such beauty. Rio always found stone carving most rewarding.
Rio was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam era.
He was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Rumford.
Rio enjoyed the ocean, fishing, crabbing, quahogging and kayaking and spending time at Jim’s dock in Narragansett with his greatest joy, his son, Rian. He loved photography and taking pictures of the peregrine falcons in the quarry while hiking with his dog Kyra “Ky.” He enjoyed spending time in his garden, taking pride in planting and growing his vegetables. He also loved cutting and splitting wood. Rio was known best for his love of his family, his dedication to his friends, his love of his work, his quick wit, his calm peaceful presence, and his willingness to help anyone in need.
Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Rian Ribeiro, of Woonsocket; and his sisters Lynette Forleo of Cranston, Rochelle White of East Providence, Lisa Marinelli of Johnston, Toni Pattie of Warren, Roxanne Lavoie of Bristol, and Aileen Pacheco of East Providence.
Rio is also survived by his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews as well as his friends Jeff Delasanta of North Smithfield, Jack Rowbottom of Cumberland, Raymond Rusin of Newport, N.H., and Mick Kelly of Birmingham, England.
His funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the Rebello Funeral Home, 901 Broadway, East Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery, 752 Pleasant St., Pawtucket.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Saturday morning, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the Glioblastoma Goundation or the SPCA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.