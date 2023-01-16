Rita I. (Giguere) Blais, 92, of Manville, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of the late Irenee F. Blais for 60 years. Born in Lincoln, a daughter of the late Roch V. and Beatrice (LaFleur) Giguere, she had lived in Manville since 1950. She was a communicant of St. James Church.
She was a perfect example of Bessie Anderson Stanley’s quote “she has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much”. She had a quick and fun-loving personality and she shared that with others around her as much as she could. Where there was laughter or music, you could find Rita in the center of it. She was loved by anyone who met her and will be sorely missed by her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Catalano of Cumberland and Janet (Phil) Pincince of Cumberland; three sons, George Blais of Manville, Donald Blais of Woonsocket and Paul Blais (James Morgan) of Albany, Ga.; one sister, Alice L’Heureux, of North Smithfield; eight grandchildren; six great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Albert Giguere, Roger Giguere, Roland Giguere, and the mother-in-law of Bernie Catalano.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
