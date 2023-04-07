Rita I. Capistran, 99, of Woonsocket passed away peacefully Thursday, April 6, 2023, surrounded by her family at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket.
She was the loving wife of the late Walter I. Capistran. Rita and Walter were married on Sept. 4, 1945, at Good Shepherd Church in Linwood, Mass., and shared almost 50 years together until his passing in July 1994.
Born and raised in Linwood, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Archille and Marianna (Gauvin) Handfield. She moved to Woonsocket in 1945 upon her marriage to Walter and remained a lifelong resident of the city. Rita was a longtime communicant of Precious Blood Parish and it is of special comfort to her family that she passed away on Holy Thursday.
Rita worked for the Woonsocket Public Schools as a teacher’s aide for 26 years before retiring in 1993. She truly loved her work and found fulfillment in helping mentally challenged special needs children.
Rita enjoyed playing a mean hand of cards and spending time with her family. In recent years, Rita resided at Wyndemere Woods on Mendon Road in Woonsocket. While at Wyndemere Woods, Rita led an active retirement life. She enjoyed playing bingo and was even named “Queen for a Day” for the Valentine’s Day celebrations. Rita thrived at Wyndemere and was fond of making plenty of “good trouble,” always in good fun.
Rita will be missed by her family and the many friends she made through her wonderful 99 years on this earth. Rita’s family would like to offer a heartfelt “Thank you” to all the staff at Wyndemere Woods and Landmark Medical Center for the wonderful care and comfort they provided our mother in her final days.
Rita is survived by her son, Richard Capistran (Sharon), of Uxbridge, Mass., and daughters Jacqueline Soderlund (Mark) of Texas, Lorraine Guertin (Thomas) of Harrisville, Christine Crepeau of Coventry and Susan Briggs (Miles) of Mendon, Mass. She was the sister of Dorothy Pedro of Westborough, Mass., and the late Leo, Arthur, Richard, Roland and Raymond Handfield and Evelyn Nedoroscik. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Avenue, Woonsocket. Rita will be laid to rest at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to remember and honor Rita’s life at visiting hours on Monday, April 10, from 4 to 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.