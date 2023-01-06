Rita M. “Reet” (Lozeau) Plante, 75, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away at home with her husband and children by her side on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

She is the beloved wife of Gerald T. Plante, and the loving mother of Dr. Wendy A. Plante and her husband, Arthur Weiss, of Warwick, R.I., Wayne P. Plante and his wife, Laura, of Bellingham, Mass., and Jennifer L. Plante of Andover, Mass. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Aidan and Iris Weiss, Gerald F. and Garrett Plante, Catie and Ellie Edwards.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.