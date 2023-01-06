Rita M. “Reet” (Lozeau) Plante, 75, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away at home with her husband and children by her side on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.
She is the beloved wife of Gerald T. Plante, and the loving mother of Dr. Wendy A. Plante and her husband, Arthur Weiss, of Warwick, R.I., Wayne P. Plante and his wife, Laura, of Bellingham, Mass., and Jennifer L. Plante of Andover, Mass. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Aidan and Iris Weiss, Gerald F. and Garrett Plante, Catie and Ellie Edwards.
Rita was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Sept. 9, 1947, the daughter of the late Frederic and Marie (Courtemanche) Lozeau, and the sister of Alice Aubin and her husband, Arthur, of Harrisville, R.I., Lillian Landry of Punta Gorda, Fla., Ernest F. Lozeau of Gulfport, Miss., and the late Richard Lozeau and Albert Lozeau. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Rita was a graduate of Blackstone High School Class of 1965 and a resident of Blackstone most of her life. She was married to Gerry for 52 years and, while raising their family, she worked in clerical and retail jobs, most recently at Ames Department Store. After the store closed, she continued to enjoy meeting with her “Ames Friends” for bimonthly dinners. Rita was a very active parishioner at St. Theresa Church, Blackstone, where she taught CCD, baked for bake sales, and volunteered with the Support the Troops program.
Rita dedicated most of her time, attention, and love to her family and she was its emotional center. She talked to all of her children almost daily, providing love and encouragement to them and her grandchildren in all of their endeavors, as well as guidance and advice when it was needed. She always loved cats, especially Siamese cats, and her current two, Maisie and Muffy, were a source of delight and comfort in recent months.
Rita enjoyed reading, watching "Big Brother" and "Call the Midwife," going to community theater and restaurants with her husband, and cooking classic French-Canadian dishes for her family. She also loved to shop for bargains, which she then gifted to her children, grandchildren, and to local charities. To her, “couponing” was a verb and a competitive sport. She left coupons on items throughout the grocery store so that others could use them, recruiting her husband Gerry to do this when she became too ill to do it herself. She decorated for all the holidays, especially Halloween, her favorite, and sent cards for every holiday with matching stamps and stickers to family and friends. We were blessed to have had such a giving and loving person as our wife, mother, mémère, sister, aunt, and friend and we will hold her memory and her example in our hearts forever.
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. at Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Route 126), Bellingham, Mass. Visiting time will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to service. Burial will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham.
