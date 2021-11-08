Rita M. (Robidoux) Richardson, 91, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away suddenly at home on Oct. 29.
Born Sept. 14, 1930, in New Britain, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Corona (Lambert) Robidoux and raised in Woonsocket R.I., where she made her permanent residence with her husband of 61 years, the late Raymond W. Richardson, and their three sons.
Rita, a career seamstress, worked 30 years in the textile industry, the last 20 with Sadwin Curtain Co., before retiring in 1993.
Outside of work, Rita displayed a selfless devotion to family, where she enjoyed cooking for her four “boys,” dancing with her beau, keeping her mind sharp with various puzzles, and participating in games with family and friends. She enjoyed watching old videos, listening to the classic music of her younger years, and practicing her recently acquired computer skills.
A resident at Wyndemere Nursing Home for the past three years, Rita’s lifelong cheerfulness, enthusiasm and kindness to others quickly endeared her to residents and staff alike in making new friends with whom she enjoyed socializing, creating arts and crafts and yes, “gambling,” where rumor has it that she doubled the amount in her penny jar. And nothing gave her greater joy than her time with her children and six grandchildren in whom she took great pride and with whom she enjoyed reminiscing over good times in the past and anticipating those to come.
Rita is survived and will be greatly missed by sons, Alan from The Villages, Fla.; Robert and his wife, Jacqueline, from Burrillville, R.I.; Gary and his wife, Martha, from Hudson, Mass., as well as her sisters, Theresa Guilmain and Jeannette (Bisson) LaSalla; her grandchildren, Andrew and fiancé, Jennifer Morris; Bradley and wife, Amber; Katherine, Jonathan, Nathan, Steven, and her nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Nov.13, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Church, North Main and Daniels streets, Woonsocket. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass.
Visit www.Kubaskafuneralhome.com .
